Overview

Dr. Tawfik Chami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Chami works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.