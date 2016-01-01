Dr. Tawfik Hadaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tawfik Hadaya, MD
Overview of Dr. Tawfik Hadaya, MD
Dr. Tawfik Hadaya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hadaya works at
Dr. Hadaya's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Ent - Head & Neck Surgery Pc.38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A200, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 949-3006
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hadaya?
About Dr. Tawfik Hadaya, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780797902
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadaya accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadaya works at
Dr. Hadaya speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadaya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.