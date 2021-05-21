Overview of Dr. Tawfik Hawwa, MD

Dr. Tawfik Hawwa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI.



Dr. Hawwa works at Nabil Y. Khourym.d. in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.