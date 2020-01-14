Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benghozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD
Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Benghozi works at
Dr. Benghozi's Office Locations
Alexandria Solutions5920 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 370-4139
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is so wonderful
About Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1790774081
Dr. Benghozi has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benghozi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
