Overview of Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD

Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA.



Dr. Benghozi works at Alexandria Solutions in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.