Dr. Tawfiq Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tawfiq Alam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tawfiq Alam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Alam works at
Locations
-
1
Woodlands Family Medicine17521 St Lukes Way Ste 190, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alam?
10/10 experience. They made my first colonoscopy a breeze!
About Dr. Tawfiq Alam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629092689
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.