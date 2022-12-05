Dr. Nakhleh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tawfiq Nakhleh, DO
Overview
Dr. Tawfiq Nakhleh, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Nakhleh works at
Locations
Pain Management Associates of Michigan24327 FORD RD, Dearborn, MI 48128 Directions (313) 730-9260
Surgeons Choice Medical Center22401 Foster Winter Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 423-5100Monday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He listens and has empathy. He finds solutions for my pains.
About Dr. Tawfiq Nakhleh, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhleh.
