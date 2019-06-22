Dr. Gazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tawhid Gazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tawhid Gazi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Unexplained Weight Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3443 Villa Ln Ste 5, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 699-1042
-
2
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 452-2214
-
3
Queen of the Valley Medical Center1000 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 252-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Great staff but long wait.
About Dr. Tawhid Gazi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
