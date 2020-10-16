Dr. Ayalp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tayfur Ayalp, MD
Dr. Tayfur Ayalp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.
- 1 28499 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 2, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-8444
The doctor is amazing! he performed my rhinoplasty and made it so perfect and natural like i wanted. you can’t even tell I touched my nose it’s very subtle which is exactly what I wanted. Thank you so much Doc! The nurse Michelle was incredible. I can’t thank her enough for her help with everything and her kindness. God bless her!! truly an angel from god! She deserves every dollar she gets paid to work plus a raise!!!! Loved her! Karen the anesthesiologist made me feel very comfortable. She put me to sleep in a second literally and I wasn’t nervous at all well I didn’t get a minute to be nervous thanks to the medication lol I highly recommend this Dr. if you want your nose done you will not regret it!!!!!
About Dr. Tayfur Ayalp, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ayalp accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayalp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
