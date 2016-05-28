Dr. Tay-Ing Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tay-Ing Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Tay-Ing Yang, MD
Dr. Tay-Ing Yang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Yang Taying MD46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 206, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 235-8781
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Listens to patients and advocates for a sound course of treatment.
About Dr. Tay-Ing Yang, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1477585594
Education & Certifications
- College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
