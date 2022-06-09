Overview of Dr. Taylor Brown, MD

Dr. Taylor Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.