Dr. Taylor Carle, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Taylor Carle, MD

Dr. Taylor Carle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Carle works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carle's Office Locations

    Cedars-Sinai ENT - Pasadena
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 314-0196
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Taylor Carle, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548673692
