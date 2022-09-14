See All Podiatric Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM

Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Hoff works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Jamestown, NY, Williamsville, NY and Russell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Medical Group
    85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1295
  2. 2
    Susz Podiatry and Wound Care- Jamestown
    505 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 664-9698
  3. 3
    Buffalo Medical Group
    6325 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1295
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Susz Podiatry and Wound Care
    1 Timberview Ln, Russell, PA 16345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 757-8204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2022
    As a nurse I am very familiar with bedside manner. Dr Hoff is considerate, kind and very understanding. I would recommend her to everyone. Professional and explained everything in detail
    — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952784548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taylor Hoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoff has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

