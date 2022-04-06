Overview of Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD

Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley.



Dr. Konkin works at Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.