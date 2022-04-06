See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chico, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (89)
Map Pin Small Chico, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD

Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley.

Dr. Konkin works at Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Konkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA
    131 Raley Blvd, Chico, CA 95928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 897-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center
  • Oroville Hospital
  • Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386783884
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Konkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Konkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konkin works at Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Konkin’s profile.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Konkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

