Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD
Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley.
Dr. Konkin works at
Dr. Konkin's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA131 Raley Blvd, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 897-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Konkin?
Saw this doctor for carpal tunnel surgery. Virtually pain free and fixed the issue in a very short time. Very satisfied with this doctor
About Dr. Taylor Konkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1386783884
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konkin works at
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Konkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.