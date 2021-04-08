Overview

Dr. Taylor Mertz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorhead, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Mertz works at Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic in Moorhead, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.