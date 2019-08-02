Dr. Taylor Mosley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Mosley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Taylor Mosley, MD
Dr. Taylor Mosley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Mosley works at
Dr. Mosley's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Center of Alabama PC20 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 221-4705
-
2
Walker Baptist Medical Center3400 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 387-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosley?
Thank you Dr. T. Mosley... very caring, explains everything in detail.. and a short wait time before being called into exam room. I highly recommend !
About Dr. Taylor Mosley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1780887182
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosley works at
Dr. Mosley has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Diplopia and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.