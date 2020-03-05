Dr. Taylor Poole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Poole, MD
Overview of Dr. Taylor Poole, MD
Dr. Taylor Poole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Poole works at
Dr. Poole's Office Locations
Taylor Poole MD PA4308 Alton Rd Ste 870, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 937-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poole is an outstanding doctor & person. He treats every patient as an individual and takes his time answering questions. Our family has entrusted our eye care to Dr. Poole for decades and we feel blessed to have him as our doctor.
About Dr. Taylor Poole, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053307876
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poole has seen patients for Trichiasis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Poole. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole.
