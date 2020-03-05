See All Ophthalmologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Taylor Poole, MD

Ophthalmology
2.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Taylor Poole, MD

Dr. Taylor Poole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Poole works at Taylor Poole MD PA in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Poole's Office Locations

    Taylor Poole MD PA
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 870, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 937-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Trichiasis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Trichiasis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Trichiasis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Chalazion
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Stye
Black Eye
Cataract
Eyelid Disorders
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Eye Cancer
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Acquired Coloboma
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Test
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Macular Edema
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Pars Planitis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Tear Duct Surgery
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 05, 2020
    Dr. Poole is an outstanding doctor & person. He treats every patient as an individual and takes his time answering questions. Our family has entrusted our eye care to Dr. Poole for decades and we feel blessed to have him as our doctor.
    Estevez-Nunez — Mar 05, 2020
    About Dr. Taylor Poole, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taylor Poole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poole works at Taylor Poole MD PA in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Poole’s profile.

    Dr. Poole has seen patients for Trichiasis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Poole. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

