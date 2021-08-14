See All Psychiatrists in Lawrence, KS
Super Profile

Dr. Taylor Porter, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Lawrence, KS
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Taylor Porter, MD

Dr. Taylor Porter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Porter works at Prime TMS in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Porter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Tms LLC
    1811 Wakarusa Dr Ste 102, Lawrence, KS 66047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 371-4921

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 14, 2021
    Today, I had my first appointment with Dr. Taylor Porter. I have been searching for a good psychiatrist for a couple of years now. I tried a couple via Video conferences in the past with other new Doctors without any luck. I am vaccinated (from COVID) and was lucky to see Dr. Porter in person. I needed this visit to be in person, to assess if I really thought he was good for me. I was very pleased to know that he was very attentive and actually listened to what was bothering me. I had to fill out lengthy information online prior to my appointment but was very glad I did so, as it helped give Dr. Porter some background of my history and medications. I have been to many Doctors in the past for my depression and anxiety. Dr. Porter is one of few who I am confident can help me back to a normal life. Dr. Porter is well informed on medications, natural remedies and treatment and seems to go straight to the root cause of my condition. I highly recommend Dr. Taylor Porter!!!
    Frank R. — Aug 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Taylor Porter, MD
    About Dr. Taylor Porter, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760423362
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taylor Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

