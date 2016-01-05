Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Taylor Sanders, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Sanders works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stepg1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
Dr. Sanders quickly and expertly treated me in a hospital emergency room. His explanation of my injury, and his treatment of same, was clear. Throughout he was attentive to my comfort. He reassured me that everything would be fine, and, before he left to see another patient, asked if there was anything else he could do for me. I found Dr. Sanders to be a very fine practitioner and a a very kind and compassionate physician.
About Dr. Taylor Sanders, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770596900
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanders using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.