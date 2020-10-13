Dr. Taylor Shepard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Shepard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Taylor Shepard, MD
Dr. Taylor Shepard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Shepard works at
Dr. Shepard's Office Locations
Austin Ear Nose Throat Clinic4315 James Casey St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 444-7944
Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic5625 Eiger Rd Ste 125, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 600-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheppard did a Parotidectomy. And it went smooth. He and the staff at the surgical hospital are highly professional and made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Taylor Shepard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528232568
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepard works at
Dr. Shepard has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shepard speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
