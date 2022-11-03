Dr. Taylor Strange, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Strange, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Alliance Ophthalmology Pllc4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 442-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strange, please add me to your “happy patients” list!! I had my 1st left eye cataract surgery on 11/1/22. Appointment was 7:15a, in the prep. room 7:35a, ready to go home with a crystal clear vision at 8:48a!!! The whole procedure was flawless, quick, easy, relax and efficient. The team, to name a few, Carol, Megan, Ricky were all so young, pretty, pleasant and professional just like Dr. Strange, what more can I ask for this successful and better than I expected experiences? I went to my post-op appointment today 11/2/22, Dr. King and his assistant Kristine patiently answered all my questions with extreme confidence in a very personal, warm manner. I have learned a lot about RxSight LAL IOL from Dr. King!! There will be more to follow after my 2nd eye surgery on 11/7/22, please stay tuned… From a grateful, happy and sincerely appreciated patient.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1023336633
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hosp/Tarrant Co Hosp
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of North Texas
- Ophthalmology
