Dr. Taylor Theunissen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Taylor Theunissen, MD

Dr. Taylor Theunissen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Theunissen works at Michael S Hanemann Jr MD LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Theunissen's Office Locations

    Michael S Hanemann Jr MD LLC
    5233 Dijon Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 218-6108
    4309 BLUEBONNET BLVD, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 218-6108
    Baton Rouge General Medical Center
    8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 387-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Taylor Theunissen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801086368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taylor Theunissen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theunissen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Theunissen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Theunissen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Theunissen works at Michael S Hanemann Jr MD LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Theunissen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Theunissen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theunissen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theunissen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theunissen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

