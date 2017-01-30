Dr. Taylor Theunissen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theunissen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Theunissen, MD
Dr. Taylor Theunissen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Michael S Hanemann Jr MD LLC5233 Dijon Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 218-6108
- 2 4309 BLUEBONNET BLVD, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 218-6108
Baton Rouge General Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Dr. Bowie, my breast surgeon said a mastectomy was required & suggested I meet with Dr. Theunissen to discuss breast reconstruction. Dr. T's compassion & skill eased all our concerns on my first visit. His staff from the front desk to his nurses are all excellent at their jobs too. He's top in his field & the rapport we have with him & his staff is a blessing. My husband & I prayed for God to send me to the best doctors & we are thankful Dr. T. was the plastic surgeon to perform my surgery.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
