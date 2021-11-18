Dr. Tayma Shaya is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tayma Shaya
Overview
Dr. Tayma Shaya is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Shaya works at
Locations
Shaya Precision Health PLLC16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 350, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 520-7037
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaya in a excellent doctor, knowledgable, willing to listen and really hear what is going on with your health and genuinely caring. I have had no problem booking appointments and she and her staff are great. Not only is she my doctor but I have also sent my family, friends and others to her. Everyone loves her!
About Dr. Tayma Shaya
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1568411080
Education & Certifications
- Meml Hermann Sw
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.