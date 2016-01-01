See All Transplant Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Tayyab Diwan, MD

Transplant Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tayyab Diwan, MD

Dr. Tayyab Diwan, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Diwan works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diwan's Office Locations

    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Dr. Tayyab Diwan, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720246580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tayyab Diwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diwan works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Diwan’s profile.

    Dr. Diwan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

