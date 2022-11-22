Overview of Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO

Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

