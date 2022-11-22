Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine29 Barstow Rd Ste 105, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 234-6558
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine18 E 41st St Rm 2002, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 481-4998Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She has taught me so much about endo and the different routes I can take to manage it and help with pain, very happy with my experience!
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1124261730
- New York University|Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
- North Shore University at Plainview
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
