Overview of Dr. Tayyaba Malik, MD

Dr. Tayyaba Malik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Malik works at Pedi Practice LLC in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.