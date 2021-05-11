Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD
Overview of Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD
Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Rana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rana's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Eye Institute - Herndon171 Elden St Ste 100, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (540) 313-4435
-
2
Northern Virginia Eye Institute - Winchester212 Linden Dr Ste 154, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 313-4435
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rana?
I went to Dr Rana for a full checkup. Then I made an appointment for cataract surgery--I chose laser surgery with a tri-focal lens implant. Everything went very smoothly, no pain, no problems, excellent recovery. My vision is now 20-15 in the left eye. Planning on having the other eye done soon. I was impressed with the technology used and with Dr Rana's excellent skills. Everyone in his office and at the surgery center was professional, competent, and friendly. I highly recommend Dr Rana; he is friendly, professional, and thorough.
About Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1336176650
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- Johns Hopkins University/Wilmer Eye Institute
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rana works at
Dr. Rana has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Dry Eyes and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rana speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.