Overview of Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD

Dr. Tayyib Rana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Rana works at Northern Virginia Eye Institute - Herndon in Herndon, VA with other offices in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Dry Eyes and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.