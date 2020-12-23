Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tazeen Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tazeen Rehman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Towson, MD.
Rheumatology Associates of Baltimore LLC1220B E Joppa Rd Ste 310, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 494-1888
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Dr rehman has been with me since I was diagnosed with ra. She is very knowledgeable in her specialty and was vilgulant in finding medicines that work for me. Whenever i call with a concern it is addressed in a timely manner and they always get me in when I have flare ups. I love dr rehman she truly cares
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.