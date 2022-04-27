See All Podiatrists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Teague Gearhart, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Teague Gearhart, DPM

Dr. Teague Gearhart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Gearhart works at Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gearhart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic
    1155 Kelly Johnson Blvd Ste 310, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 574-9800
  2. 2
    Kenneth N Coates
    1512 N Union Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 574-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2022
    I've been a patient treated by Dr. Gearhart for over two years. I have several podiatric problems. He has given accurate diagnoses, and my treatment has given me significant relief from pain. While some surgical procedures may help in the long run, we've been working around this for now.
    Victoria A. — Apr 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Teague Gearhart, DPM
    About Dr. Teague Gearhart, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851769152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gearhart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gearhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gearhart works at Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Gearhart’s profile.

    Dr. Gearhart has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gearhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gearhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gearhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gearhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gearhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

