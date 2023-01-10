Overview

Dr. Tearani Williams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Williams works at Texas Health Family Care in Irving, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.