Dr. Ted Barber, MD
Overview of Dr. Ted Barber, MD
Dr. Ted Barber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Barber's Office Locations
Toledo Clinic Inc.4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5560
Fulton County Health Center725 S Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 330-2700Friday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barber is very professional and knowledgeable with my issues and diagnosis and explains things very well! Very friendly demeanor and easy to talk to! I just left there this morning after my procedure with a very positive attitude about the future????
About Dr. Ted Barber, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber has seen patients for Dystonia, Seizure Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.