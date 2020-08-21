See All Psychiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (11)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD

Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Bloch III works at TED BLOCH III MD in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bloch III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ted Bloch III MD
    3525 Prytania St Ste 211, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-7939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bloch III?

Aug 21, 2020
I am grateful to have found such a great doctor who understands the many, many ways ADHD “looks” and is really trying to find the best supports for each person. He knows that different medications work for some but not others and is willing to be flexible to see what works for his patients. I have found him both thoughtful and supportive as I have worked with him for over 6 years. I have recommended him to many and encourage every patient to be specific when they describe how medications affect them- Dr. Bloch is listening... so try not to describe things with “dramatic language”- he may take your words to heart... Just be yourself and you will find Dr. Bloch to be an exceptional doctor.
EYaggy — Aug 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bloch III to family and friends

Dr. Bloch III's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bloch III

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD.

About Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558412940
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bloch III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bloch III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bloch III works at TED BLOCH III MD in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bloch III’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ted Bloch III, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.