Dr. Ted Brezel, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.



Dr. Brezel works at Glendale Dermatology in Glendale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.