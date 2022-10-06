See All Dermatologists in Glendale, NY
Dr. Ted Brezel, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ted Brezel, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

Dr. Brezel works at Glendale Dermatology in Glendale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ted Brezel MD
    7959 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 418-3041

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Melanoma Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  Ulcer
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Benefit Plans
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr Brazel is one of the best dermatologist, his service is excellent, staff is very organized and helpful I would surly recommend my friends and family to his office, Dr Brazel is the #1
    Bibi — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ted Brezel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1831152115
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Downstate Med Center|Downstate Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ted Brezel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brezel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brezel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brezel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brezel works at Glendale Dermatology in Glendale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Brezel’s profile.

    Dr. Brezel has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brezel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brezel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brezel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brezel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brezel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

