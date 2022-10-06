Dr. Ted Brezel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brezel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Brezel, MD
Dr. Ted Brezel, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Ted Brezel MD7959 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 418-3041
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Republic Insurance
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Benefit Plans
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Brazel is one of the best dermatologist, his service is excellent, staff is very organized and helpful I would surly recommend my friends and family to his office, Dr Brazel is the #1
About Dr. Ted Brezel, MD
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1831152115
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Center|Downstate Med Ctr
- Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Brezel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brezel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brezel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brezel has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brezel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brezel speaks Spanish and Yiddish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brezel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brezel.
