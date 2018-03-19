Dr. Ted Brindle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brindle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Brindle, MD
Overview of Dr. Ted Brindle, MD
Dr. Ted Brindle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brindle's Office Locations
- 1 2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brindle was the measure of professionalism. He told me exactly what to expect and his performance was exceptional. My microdiscectomy went exactly as expected and I walked out of the hospital upright for the first time in months. Perhaps the thing I valued the most was the respect that the hospital staff had for Dr. Brindle. They tell me he is by far the most organized neurosurgeon in the area and his patients are always satisfied. I can see why.
About Dr. Ted Brindle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1154632057
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
