Dr. Ted Du, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ted Du, MD
Dr. Ted Du, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du's Office Locations
- 1 3808 Union St Ste 3H, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 661-3738
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ted Du, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Du has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Du accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Du has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Du on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Du. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du.
