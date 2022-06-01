See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ted Eisenberg, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (54)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ted Eisenberg, DO

Dr. Ted Eisenberg, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.

Dr. Eisenberg works at East Coast Center For Cosmetic in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Eisenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Center For Cosmetic
    2375 Woodward St Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 969-2005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nazareth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 54 ratings
Patient Ratings (54)
5 Star
(53)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 01, 2022
Words can't describe how Dr. Eisenberg has changed my life. He is an amazing doctor who truly cares about his patients. He is passionate about his job and is very knowledgeable on the ins and outs surgery brings. I am three months in from my surgery and the results are amazing. I have the confidence back that I lost after child birth. I am forever grateful to Dr. Eisenberg, Joyce Eisenberg and his staff. They are incredible people who go above and beyond providing the best patient care. They are honest and caring people who put you first from the moment you walk into the office. I am confident that I picked the best surgeon. Dr. Eisenberg and his wife make a great team along with all the beautiful gals that help make this journey as smooth as possible. You guys have touched many lives in so many ways. Thank you so much for everything .
Lyndsay Carter — Jun 01, 2022
About Dr. Ted Eisenberg, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386770428
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hand Surgery Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University
Fellowship
Residency
  • General Surgery Residency, Metropolitan Hospital, Philadelphia
Residency
Medical Education
  • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Penn State University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ted Eisenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eisenberg works at East Coast Center For Cosmetic in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Eisenberg’s profile.

54 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

