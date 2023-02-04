Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ted Freeman, DO
Dr. Ted Freeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Ted L. Freeman DO PC186 Jack Martin Blvd Ste B1, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 785-1600
East Brunswick Foot Care LLC1405 State Route 18 Ste 105, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 785-1600
Advance Physical Therapyand Fitness Inc.2040 6TH AVE, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-5480
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 785-1600
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I was a patient of Dr. Freeman for several years before moving out of state. I always appreciated his attentiveness, professionalism, and expertise during that time, but now that I have moved and have been searching for a pain specialist down here, I have found that he and his office are one of a kind! He doesn't merely prescribe medication. Rather, the goal is to work to manage pain and to improve lifestyle in a way that helps the patient eventually reduce and later eliminate the need for medication. From the office employees like Lisa, to the office manager John, to the Dr. Freeman... 5 stars all the way! Thank you so much for everything you have done for me!
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1881762029
- Fl Spine Inst
- Kessler Inst Rehab
- St Barnabas Hospital
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freeman speaks Italian.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
