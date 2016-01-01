Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ted Lai, MD
Overview of Dr. Ted Lai, MD
Dr. Ted Lai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Dr. Lai's Office Locations
-
1
Ted Y Lai MD210 N Garfield Ave Ste 303, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 571-6501
-
2
Alhambra100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-4731
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ted Lai, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1659397552
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lai speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.