Overview of Dr. Ted Meyer, MD

Dr. Ted Meyer, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Meyer works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.