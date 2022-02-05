Dr. Ted Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Meyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Ted Meyer, MD
Dr. Ted Meyer, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Dr. Meyer is friendly, very attentive and listens. He explained the surgical procedure and all went very well. Prior to surgery, we discussed the latest research for hearing loss and made me comfortable about the risk assessment to give up my hearing aids for the cochlear implants.
About Dr. Ted Meyer, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093821399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Barnes Jewish/Washington University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Bell's Palsy and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
