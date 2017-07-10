Overview of Dr. Ted Miklas, MD

Dr. Ted Miklas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.



Dr. Miklas works at Twin Lakes Medical Associates in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.