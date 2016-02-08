Dr. Ted Parris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Parris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Temple University3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-8484
Temple Cardiology Jeanes Hospital7600 Central Ave # 100, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 722-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Dr. Parris saved my life on July 1, 1998 ( my second heart attack). He has performed all my cardiac catherizations since that date. His bedside manner and expertise is second to none. I referred my wife to him and will refer anyone else who needs a cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Northwestern University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Parris has seen patients for First Degree Heart Block, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
