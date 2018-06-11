Dr. Ted Rea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Rea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Twin Falls, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Cassia Regional Hospital and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
Digestive Health Services Ltd.1411 Falls Ave E Ste 1151, Twin Falls, ID 83301 Directions (208) 933-4277
- Cassia Regional Hospital
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
I called to schedule an appointment. This really nice voice (Jessica) answered the phone. If I could have gotten in today (6/11/2018) I could seen the Dr the same day. Due to my circumstances that was impossible. I was able to see the Dr on 6/14/2018. I explained my circumstances to Jessica she was very understanding. I had just lost a very good friend to cancer. When it comes to scheduling Jessica was very understanding and compassionate. As far as the Dr I will let u know. Thank you Teddy M
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rea has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rea.
