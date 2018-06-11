Overview

Dr. Ted Rea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Twin Falls, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Cassia Regional Hospital and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Rea works at Digestive Health Services Ltd. in Twin Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.