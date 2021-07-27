Dr. Ted Ritchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Ritchie, MD
Overview of Dr. Ted Ritchie, MD
Dr. Ted Ritchie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Ritchie works at
Dr. Ritchie's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Centennial Medical Pavillion4401 Coit Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 383-4440
-
2
Hendrick Clinic - Urology1904 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6180
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritchie?
My dad has been hospitalized for 3 months. Over the last week, he developed blood clots in the bladder which was very painful. Dr. Ritchie treated my dad with great compassion and answered all questions we had. Most of all, he treated my dad with respect - never dismissing him as elderly and a "lost cause." He is a treasure to our family.
About Dr. Ted Ritchie, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1033476551
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritchie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritchie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritchie works at
Dr. Ritchie has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritchie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritchie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritchie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.