Overview of Dr. Ted Ritchie, MD

Dr. Ted Ritchie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Ritchie works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Centennial Medical Pavillion in Frisco, TX with other offices in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.