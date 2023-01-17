See All General Dentists in Lumberton, NJ
Dr. Ted Rosner, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ted Rosner, DMD

Dentistry
4.7 (84)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Ted Rosner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lumberton, NJ. They completed their residency with Boston City Hospital and Tufts-New England Medical Center Hospital

Dr. Rosner works at Ted M. Rosner, DMD in Lumberton, NJ with other offices in Delran, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ted M. Rosner, DMD
    693 Main St, Lumberton, NJ 08048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 369-7702
  2. 2
    Ted M. Rosner, DMD
    2910 Route 130, Delran, NJ 08075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 460-5532

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Bone Morphogenetic Protein Treatment
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Bone Morphogenetic Protein Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Morphogenetic Protein Treatment Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Canines Chevron Icon
Impacted Canines Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Management of Distraction Osteogenesis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pre-Prosthetic Surgery Chevron Icon
Replacing Missing Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosner?

    Jan 17, 2023
    I would recommend them to anyone!
    A. C. — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ted Rosner, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ted Rosner, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosner to family and friends

    Dr. Rosner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ted Rosner, DMD.

    About Dr. Ted Rosner, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134168479
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston City Hospital and Tufts-New England Medical Center Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ted Rosner, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.