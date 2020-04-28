Dr. Ted Stampien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stampien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ted Stampien, MD
Dr. Ted Stampien, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Clarks Summit, PA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Joseph T Majeski MD103 W GROVE ST, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 586-7220
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
I've had many visits to Dr Stampien. Staff is friendly, helpful and professional. Had many different skin procudures and Dr Stampien is great with the procedure and with following up. You receive a phone call the following day. Asking how your doing and if you have any additional questions that may have come to mind in the last 24 hrs.
- Dermatopathology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- U Toronto
- NJ Med Sch
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Stampien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stampien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stampien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stampien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stampien.
