Overview of Dr. Ted Truly, MD

Dr. Ted Truly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Truly works at TexomaCare - Denison #300 in Denison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.