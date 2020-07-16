See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Ted Wojno, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ted Wojno, MD

Dr. Ted Wojno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wojno works at EMORY CLINIC - EYE CENTER in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wojno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology
    1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-2020
  2. 2
    Emory University Hospital
    1364 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Grady Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 16, 2020
    I had a double eyelid retraction done by Dr. Wojno for Graves' eye disease. It's been over six months since my surgery now. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor or surgeon. He was honest and so knowledgeable—I knew he wouldn't sugarcoat anything and I also knew I could trust him with my expectations. He always addressed all of my concerns and he knew exactly what he was talking about. It's pretty scary going into eye surgery, it's your eyes after all, but Dr. Wojno and his team had a huge impact on mitigating my anxiety levels. I was awake during surgery and I remember talking to him throughout as a nurse held my hand. Emory's patient services aren't the best, there can be difficulty with communication and appointments. I had to wait over an hour and a half to be seen at my first appointment, and the whole process of appointments and surgery took months. But Dr. Wojno was exactly who I needed. I promise it's all worth it, I'd recommend him to anyone and I'm grateful I found him.
    Hannah — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Ted Wojno, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205886728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ted Wojno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wojno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wojno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wojno works at EMORY CLINIC - EYE CENTER in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wojno’s profile.

    Dr. Wojno has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wojno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojno.

