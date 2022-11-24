Overview of Dr. Ted Zollman, MD

Dr. Ted Zollman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish Ballard Campus, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Zollman works at Eye Associates Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.