Dr. Ted Zollman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish Ballard Campus, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Eye Associates Northwest1101 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Ballard Campus
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zollman is one of the best healthcare professionals I’ve ever gone to. He is profoundly patient, compassionate and knowledgeable. I would recommend his practice to anyone.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003925785
- University of Washington
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- The College Of Idaho
Dr. Zollman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zollman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zollman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zollman has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zollman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zollman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zollman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zollman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zollman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zollman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.