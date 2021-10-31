See All Hand Surgeons in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Teddy Atik, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Teddy Atik, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Teddy Atik, MD

Dr. Teddy Atik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Community Medical Center.

Dr. Atik works at Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Atik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri
    2 Industrial Way W, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 542-4477
  2. 2
    Central Jersey Gastroenterology Associates PA
    535 Iron Bridge Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 462-7700
  3. 3
    Central Jersey Hand Surgery
    780 Route 37 W Ste 140, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Atik?

    Oct 31, 2021
    Office staff was friendly. Very little waiting time . Doctor listened to my issue I was having with my wrist. Took live X-rays ! Gave me options for treatment. Gave me a cortisone (spl?)shot I hardly felt a thing.
    Jeffrey Davis — Oct 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Teddy Atik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Teddy Atik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Atik to family and friends

    Dr. Atik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Atik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Teddy Atik, MD.

    About Dr. Teddy Atik, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487648309
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Gen Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nyu/Hosp For Joint Dis
    Residency
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teddy Atik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atik has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Atik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Teddy Atik, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.