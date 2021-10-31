Overview of Dr. Teddy Atik, MD

Dr. Teddy Atik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Community Medical Center.



Dr. Atik works at Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.