Dr. Teddy Liu, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Teddy Liu, MD

Dr. Teddy Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

    13107 40th Rd Ste E31, Flushing, NY 11354 (718) 888-9220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain

Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bacterial Sepsis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    NC in Great Neck, NY — Dec 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Teddy Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1215956206
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teddy Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

