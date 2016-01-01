Overview of Dr. Teena Zachariah, MD

Dr. Teena Zachariah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Zachariah works at CUIMC/51 Audubon Avenue Office in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.